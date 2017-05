COVFEFE "college" apparel

Review Highlights:

I have ordered a few items from Teespring and have never had any problems with payment or shipping. They even sent me an extra jersey once, that I wasn't charged for and I have it to my friend. Cheers guys

Great service!

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

I ordered a shirt for my wife and it arrived. It was way too small, contacted customer service and they said that shirt runs small and asked what size I thought she'd need. It is being shipped next week! No hassle, don't even have to send the old shirt back. I can donate it to charity or something.

I have used tee spring before and have always had great service. The print on the shirts is clear and sharp.